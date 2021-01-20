Nine London police officers fined for cafe meal in breach of Covid-19 regulations

Nine London police officers fined for cafe meal in breach of Covid-19 regulations

(Nick Ansell/PA)

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 10:37
Tess de la Mare, PA

Nine Metropolitan Police officers have been fined £200 each for breaching Covid-19 regulations for eating in a cafe while on duty, Scotland Yard has said.

The officers, members of the South East Basic Command Unit, were investigated after images of them in uniform eating together were posted online earlier this month.

The group were spotted by a member of the public in the Greenwich cafe while their patrol vehicles were parked outside.

Under current rules, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to provide a takeaway service.

The nine officers were issued fixed penalty notices of £200 following an investigation by the force.

Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin, South East BCU commander, said: “Police officers are tasked with enforcing the legislation that has been introduced to stop the spread of the virus and the public rightly expect that they will set an example through their own actions.

“It is disappointing that on this occasion, these officers have fallen short of that expectation. It is right that they will pay a financial penalty and that they will be asked to reflect on their choices.”

Read More

China brands Mike Pompeo ‘doomsday clown’ over Xinjiang genocide claims

More in this section

Pompeo China brands Mike Pompeo ‘doomsday clown’ over Xinjiang genocide claims
Tunisia Youth Protests Protests continue in Tunisia despite political leaders’ pleas for calm
China Jack Ma Chinese tycoon Jack Ma makes video appearance after spell out of public view
finespa-sourceplace: ukplace: london
Biden

Biden’s first act: Orders on pandemic, climate and immigration

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices