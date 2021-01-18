Countries should try to eliminate Covid-19, says expert in UK

Professor Devi Sridhar said that living with the virus is “too dangerous to health and too destructive to the economy and society” and said it was time to “pivot from flu plan on to SARS plan”
Countries should try to eliminate Covid-19, says expert in UK
A public health expert has said there is a need for maximum suppression (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 22:11
Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Countries that have the resources and political will “should clearly eliminate Covid-19”, a public health expert has said.

Professor Devi Sridhar said that living with the virus is “too dangerous to health and too destructive to the economy and society” and said it was time to “pivot from flu plan on to SARS plan”.

In a series of tweets Professor Sridhar, chairwoman of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, also said we are in a “precarious position” with the emergence of new variants of coronavirus and said there was a need for “max suppression”.

She said that we have been in recurrent lockdown cycles with no plan and that “we need a plan to get ourselves out of this pit with pay-off for all those who have sacrificed”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the UK is still in a “pretty precarious” position while UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people to stick to coronavirus regulations and not “blow it” as the vaccination campaign makes progress.

Prof Sridhar tweeted: “Scientists investigating whether it’s possible to be re-infected with a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in S. Africa.

“Antibodies from previous infection didn’t recognise new variant in 21/44 cases but T-cells might.”

She added: “Quite simply: as new variants emerge we don’t know whether our vaccines will protect against them or whether having Covid once means you can’t get it again.

“Not scare-mongering but laying out facts and scientific uncertainty. Why wait and watch instead of getting ahead of this?”

She said the good news is that we know how to control Covid through measures including the “buy-in of population that there’s a plan”, robust test/trace/isolate, and very tight border restrictions.

Professor Sridhar, who is an adviser to the Scottish Government, warned that people will not keep complying if they don’t think there’s “light ahead on when life will get back to normal”.

And she said that eliminating the virus should be the goal where possible.

She tweeted: “Countries that have the resources and political will should clearly eliminate Covid-19.”

Read More

CMO: Progress made in Covid-19 fight 'but not nearly as much as we need to make'

More in this section

Ex Trump Casino Implosion Auction Charity’s bid to blow up former Trump casino ended by billionaire owner
World leaders to address virtual forum after Davos gathering postponed World leaders to address virtual forum after Davos gathering postponed
Freedom City 2017 Martin Luther King Day service calls for non-violence amid turbulent times
coronavirusexpertpa-source#covid-19place: ukplace: scotland
Countries should try to eliminate Covid-19, says expert in UK

French woman ruled dead in 2017 fights to be declared alive

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices