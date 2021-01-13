David Attenborough receives Covid-19 jab

The naturalist and broadcaster, 94, is the latest celebrity to have had the vaccine
David Attenborough receives Covid-19 jab

David Attenborough (David Parry/PA)

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 08:30
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

David Attenborough has received the Covid-19 jab months after speaking of the “immense suffering” caused by the pandemic.

The naturalist and broadcaster, 94, is the latest celebrity to have had the vaccine.

It comes after he spoke of his concern that “people will take their eyes off the environmental issue” because of Covid-19.

Speaking in September, Mr Attenborough said the pandemic “has caused, and will continue to cause, immense suffering”.

“If there is hope that can come out of it, then that may arise from the whole world having experienced a shared threat and found a sense that we are all in it together,” he said at the time.

Other stars to have had the jab include actor Ian McKellen, 81, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, entertainer Lionel Blair, 89, and singer Tom Jones, 80.

Actor Brian Blessed, 84, and his wife also recently had the vaccination.

“After receiving his Covid vaccination, Brian Blessed thanked the NHS for saving his and his wife’s life,” NHS Surrey Heath Clinical Commissioning Group posted on Twitter.

Joan Collins, 87, received the “painless and seamless” vaccination on Saturday morning, saying it was on the “same day as our Queen!”

The Queen and Prince Philip received their first dose of the jab over the weekend.

