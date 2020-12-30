India extends suspension of UK flights due to coronavirus variant

A family wearing face masks walks past a mobile clinic set up to test for Covid-19 in New Delhi, India (Manish Swarup/AP)
Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 11:26
Associated Press Reporter

India has extended the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom until January 7 due to the spread of a coronavirus variant.

The resumption of flights after that date will be strictly regulated, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India’s Health Ministry has confirmed 20 people who returned from the UK before the suspension have been found infected with the new variant.

Taiwan has announced its first confirmed case of the new variant.

(PA Graphics)

The patient is a teenage boy who returned from the UK on Sunday and is now receiving treatment, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

In response, Taiwan is further tightening travel restrictions, requiring business travellers who previously could apply for shorter quarantines to do a full 14-day period and suspending international transfers at the airport from January 1, health and welfare minister Chen Shih-chung said.

The island already has strict border control measures in place, allowing in only Taiwanese passport holders and those with special visas or residence permits.

Virus Outbreak Germany New Year

