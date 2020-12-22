Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions

Spain’s bumper Christmas lottery, known as El Gordo (The Fat One), is being held under tight conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school called out the prize-winning numbers.

The lottery will shell out 400,000 euros (£364,000), or some 325,000 euros (£296,000) after tax, to holders of 20-euro (£18.20) tickets bearing the top prize number.

The incredibly popular lottery is dishing out a total of 2.4 billion euros (£2.2 billion) in prizes this year, much of it in small prizes.

A worker handles winning lottery balls at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but Spain’s Christmas lottery, staged each year on December 22, is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize money involved.

Televised nationally from Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house, the lottery was held without an audience this year.

Organisers and participants on the theatre’s stage donned masks and took PCR tests beforehand.

The children were allowed to remove the masks briefly as they sang out the numbers and prizes.

A ball bearing a ticket number falls from a giant drum at Teatro Real (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Families, friends and co-workers traditionally buy the 20-euro tickets, or “decimos” (tenths), together as part of a Christmas tradition.

They then wait in hope that fortune may shine on them.

Normally, jubilant street and bar scenes follow of winners celebrating with uncorked bottles of sparkling wine, but this year authorities have urged much caution because of the virus.