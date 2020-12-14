Donald Trump says attorney general William Barr will leave before Christmas

Donald Trump says attorney general William Barr will leave before Christmas
William Barr (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 22:54
Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

US attorney general William Barr, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into Joe Biden’s son.

Mr Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Mr Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation.

“As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Mr Trump tweeted.

The president has publicly expressed his anger about Mr Barr’s statement to the Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

Mr Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.

The president said deputy attorney general Jeff Rosen, whom he labelled “an outstanding person”, will become acting attorney general.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak South Africa Eswatini’s prime minister dies with Covid-19 as virus surges in southern Africa
Virus Outbreak Florida US Covid-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin
Chile Eclipse Total solar eclipse wows in Latin America
barrpa-sourceplace: international
Biden

Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 12, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 18
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices