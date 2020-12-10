EU leaders reach agreement on budget and Covid recovery package

The deal was agreed at an EU summit in Brussels despite objections from Hungary and Poland.
European Council president Charles Michel (centre) welcomed the agreement Picture: Yves Herman, Pool via AP

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 18:47
Lorne Cook and Raf Casert, Associated Press

European Union leaders have sealed an agreement on a massive long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package, EU Council president Charles Michel has said.

“Now we can start with the implementation and build back our economies. Our landmark recovery package will drive forward our green and digital transitions,” Mr Michel said in a tweet.

The 1.82 trillion-euro long-term budget and recovery package is considered vital for many European countries whose economies have been devastated by the virus.

Poland and Hungary had agreed to the deal in July but later vetoed it over a new mechanism that would allow Brussels to cut off EU funds to countries that violate Europe’s democratic standards.

