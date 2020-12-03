Chance of post-Brexit trade deal breakthrough ‘receding’, UK warns

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have suffered a blow, with the UK accusing the European Union of making fresh demands at the 11th hour.

The UK’s current trading arrangements with the bloc expire at the end of the month, leaving little time to get a deal agreed by negotiators and approved by the EU’s leaders, Westminster and the European Parliament.

Hopes of an imminent deal appear to be fading after Thursday’s negotiations in London between the teams led by Lord Frost and the EU’s Michel Barnier.

A senior UK Government source said: “At the 11th hour, the EU is bringing new elements into the negotiation.

“A breakthrough is still possible in the next few days but that prospect is receding.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will press ahead with plans allowing ministers to tear up the Brexit divorce deal he has already agreed, despite the current round of UK-EU talks being at a critical stage.

The British Government will ask MPs to reinstate controversial legislation giving ministers the power to break international law by ignoring provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

MPs will vote on the UK Internal Market Bill on Monday, potentially throwing the talks on a UK-European Union trade deal into deep crisis unless an agreement can be reached by then.

The EU has already taken the first steps in a legal action over the legislation.

The UK Government will also introduce the Taxation (Post-Transition Period) Bill, which reportedly includes measures to override parts of the divorce deal struck by the Prime Minister Johnson and the EU in 2019.

MPs will be asked to reinsert the controversial Northern Ireland provisions into the UK Internal Market Bill after the Lords voted to remove them.

The British Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have been clear that those clauses represent a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK’s internal market and to protect the huge gains of the peace process.”

The Taxation Bill will include “measures which are required to prepare for the end of the transition period”.

Asked if that would include the power to waive tariffs on goods crossing the Irish Sea, the spokesman said the details would be set out next week.

Speculation in Westminster suggests that the Government could draw back from the controversial measures if a trade deal can be agreed with the EU.

