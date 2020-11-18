New Pfizer data shows vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks

New Pfizer data shows vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks
The latest results of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine trial have been published (PA)
Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 11:53
Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

The coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks, according to further data from the firm.

The pharmaceutical giant and its partner BioNTech published interim results last week showing the jab could prevent more than 90% of people developing Covid-19.

That data was based on the first 94 volunteers to develop Covid-19, but further figures released today are based on the first 170 cases of the virus in the clinical trial.

The vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised. People will need two doses.

(PA Graphics)

Another jab, from US firm Moderna, was shown this week in early data to be almost 95% effective.

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to produce both an antibody and T-cell response in the body to fight coronavirus.

Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

On Tuesday, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said the firm is preparing to file for emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Read More

Mouthwash kills coronavirus within 30 seconds in laboratory tests, study finds

More in this section

Tracking Santa Coronavirus will not stop trackers from following Father Christmas
Trump Trump fires head of election security agency
Anti-semitism in Labour Labour leader under pressure to withhold whip from Corbyn despite readmission to party
coronaviruspfizerpa-source#covid-19
Virus Outbreak Utah

South Australia enters six-day lockdown over 22 coronavirus cases

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 14, 2020

  • 2
  • 14
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices