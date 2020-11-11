Nurse charged with murders of eight babies following investigation into UK hospital 

Nurse charged with murders of eight babies following investigation into UK hospital 

The Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 20:46
Eleanor Barlow, PA

A nurse has been charged with eight counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder following an investigation into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit, police in the UK have said.

Lucy Letby, 30, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face the charges, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

Letby, of Arran Avenue in Hereford, was arrested for a third time on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the hospital, which began in 2017.

A force spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is facing eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder. 

“The charges relate to the period of June 2015 to June 2016.”

On Tuesday, police said parents of all the babies involved were being kept fully updated on developments and were supported by officers.

Letby was arrested by police in 2018 and 2019 but was bailed pending further inquiries.

Following her previous arrests, her home in the Blacon area of Chester was searched by police.

In a 2013 interview with the Chester and District Standard newspaper, the nurse said she cared for babies requiring various levels of support.

She had worked at the unit as a student nurse during three years of training before qualifying as a children’s nurse at the University of Chester in 2011.

Letby said she started working at the unit after graduating.

More in this section

Election 2020 Senate Sullivan Battle for US Senate to run until January
Coronavirus - Tue Nov 3, 2020 UK coronavirus death toll passes 50,000
Coronavirus - Tue Nov 10, 2020 Brexit: Boris Johnson insists there is a ‘deal to be done’ with EU
babiespa-sourceplace: ukplace: north westplace: west midlands
Trump

Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 29
  • 41
  • 45
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices