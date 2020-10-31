James Bond actor Sean Connery has passed away at 90

The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his 90th birthday in August. The cause of his death is not yet known.
The Scotsman, whose acting career spanned decades, won an Oscar for his performance as a police officer in The Untouchables.

Sat, 31 Oct, 2020 - 12:41
Michelle McGlynn

Acting legend Sean Connery has passed away at 90 years of age.

He is best known for his role as James Bond was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen in Dr No in 1962.

He went on to appear as Bond in five other official films and once more in the unofficial Never Say Never Again in 1983.

Sean Connery as James Bond.
Sean Connery as James Bond.

Connery's son Jason told the BBC his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight while in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”.

Jason Connery said his father “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he died.

He said: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.

Connery has just under 100 credits to his name including memorable performances in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October and The Rock.

Fellow Bond actor Roger Moore is among those to pay tribute to Connery today.

Taking to Twitter, Moore said he was "infinitely sad" to hear the news.

 

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was heartbroken to learn the news and the nation is mourning one of her best-loved sons.

"Sean was born into a working-class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became an international film icon and one of the world's most accomplished actors."

Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to the beloved actor in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words – “The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

