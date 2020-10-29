Two killed in knife attack near church in French city of Nice

Two people have been killed and several injured in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice.

The assailant was arrested after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police official said.

He was believed to be acting alone, the official said.

The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus confinement measures and held a moment of silence for the victims.

The reason for the attack is unclear.

It comes as France is under high alert for terrorist attacks.