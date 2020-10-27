AMD buying fellow chip maker Xilinx for £26.8bn

AMD buying fellow chip maker Xilinx for £26.8bn
The New York Stock Exchange (AP)
Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 11:25
AP Reporters

AMD is buying Xilinx for 35 billion dollars (£26.8 billion) in an all-stock deal that will combine the two Silicon Valley chip makers.

The deal puts AMD in a place it wants to be – competing more fiercely with Intel.

Xilinx stockholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD stock for each Xilinx share they hold, or approximately 143 dollars (£110) per share of Xilinx stock.

AMD stockholders will own about 74% of the combined company, with Xilinx stockholders owning approximately 26%.

The transaction will give AMD a strong portfolio of high-performance processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices.

The deal is expected to close by the end of next year. It still needs approval from shareholders of both companies.

More in this section

Bangladesh France Protest Bangladesh holds massive protest over French cartoons
Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp to find out next week if he has won his case against Sun publisher
Pakistan Seminary Bombing Deadly bomb attack on Islamic seminary in Pakistan
amddigitalpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 24, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 18
  • 29
  • 31
  • 42
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices