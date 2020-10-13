Indiana man guilty of killing and cannibalism gets life term

Indiana man guilty of killing and cannibalism gets life term
Joseph Oberhansley (Clark County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 20:46
Associated Press Reporter

A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty on September 18 of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton.

Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley based on a jury recommendation.

The body of Ms Blanton, 46, was found at her home on the morning of September 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.

Oberhansley testified that “two black guys” had been at the victim’s home when he arrived at around 4am that day and said they were responsible for Ms Blanton’s death and knocking him out.

He awoke when police knocked on the door looking for the victim.

Oberhansley also was sentenced to six years to be served concurrently on the burglary charge, the News and Tribune reported.

Prosecutors dropped an attempt to seek the death penalty last year.

Jurors were drawn from Allen County in north-eastern Indiana because of the intense media coverage the case has received in the southern part of the state.

More in this section

Tanzania Kilimanjaro Fires 500 volunteers fighting fire on Africa’s tallest mountain
Travel Stock - Amsterdam Dutch government order bars and restaurants to close over pandemic fears
Election 2020-Early Voting-Georgia Swing state Georgia breaks turnout record on first day of early voting
cannibalpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 10, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 22
  • 28
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices