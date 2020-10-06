In Video: State-of-the-art toilet will bring relief to space station astronauts

The low-gravity space toilet before it was launched into space (Norah Moran/NASA via AP)
Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 07:38
PA

Astronauts on board the International Space Station will be able to boldly go when they need to when a new state-of-the-art toilet is installed at the orbiting laboratory.

The perils of answering nature’s call in a gravity-free environment do not require a science degree to explain but the new model toilet is something of a giant leap in personal hygiene and has specifically catered for the ever-growing band of women astronauts.

The new device will sit alongside one already installed and is small enough to accompany astronauts to the moon in a lunar capsule.

It uses suction instead of the water and gravity removal methods of terrestrial toilets, and the urine will be recycled to produce water for drinking and cooking but the more user-friendly model should be more of a comfort for the celestial travellers as they watch the world go by.

