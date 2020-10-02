French ‘Spiderman’ faces criminal probe after climbing Frankfurt skyscraper

Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorised climb
French ‘Spiderman’ faces criminal probe after climbing Frankfurt skyscraper

French urban climber Alain Robert (AP/Michael Probst)

Fri, 02 Oct, 2020 - 06:37
Associated Press Reporter

French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt’s tallest buildings.

Robert, known as “Spiderman” for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn’s office building in Germany’s financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.

Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorised climb.

Robert scaled to the top of the Deutsche Bahn high-rise in Frankfurt (AP/Michael Probst)

First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert. Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. Finally, a drone that Robert’s team used to film the climb did not have the required authorisation and could incur a further fine.

As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security against possible future criminal proceedings and then released, Mr Hollerbach said.

More in this section

US Election Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19
Donald Trump Donald Trump's age and weight 'would classify him as vulnerable'
Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released on Friday, prosecutor says
spidermanpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 4
  • 7
  • 14
  • 18
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices