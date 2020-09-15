Roadside bombing targets British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad

(Lefteris Pitarakis/PA)
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 12:24 PM
Samya Kullab, Associated Press

A roadside bombing has targeted British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad, the British Embassy and Iraqi officials said.

There were no injuries but the attack fuelled concerns over armed groups outside of the state’s control.

The attack targeted an embassy convoy on a road close to the Umm al-Tabool Mosque, the British Embassy and Iraqi security officials said. No one immediately claimed the bombing.

The roads and the area of the attack, between the airport and the heavily fortified Green Zone, are often used by diplomatic missions, the Iraqi official said.

“The safety and security of our staff is of paramount importance and we are in close touch with the Iraqi authorities,” said a statement from the British Embassy.

The Green Zone is home to the seat of Iraq’s government and many foreign embassies, including those of the UK and the US.

The attack – the first in months to target a diplomatic convoy – comes amid near daily rocket attacks aimed at the Green Zone and Iraqi army bases hosting US troops. Rocket attacks have rarely led to significant losses.

The rocket attacks surged when prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi travelled to the US last month to conclude strategic talks. They have put pressure on his administration, which has promised to rein in armed groups acting outside state authority.

