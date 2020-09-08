Goat clambers into patrol car and munches on police paperwork

The goat munched on police paperwork before exiting the vehicle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 14:34 PM
Associated Press Reporter

A US sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager new would-be driver – a goat.

The Douglas County deputy was serving the documents near Douglasville in Georgia when she heard something in her patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.

The animal clambered in, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.

The sheriff’s office explained in a Facebook post that the deputy often leaves the door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs – but she never considered having to retreat from an agitated goat.

Officials said the deputy was not physically harmed during the encounter, and she managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off.

