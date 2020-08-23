13 die in Peru disco stampede after police lockdown raid

13 die in Peru disco stampede after police lockdown raid
Virus Outbreak Peru Disco Stampede
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 17:56 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Thirteen people have died in a stampede at a disco in Peru after a police raid to enforce the country’s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party on Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said.

People tried to escape through the only door of the second-floor disco, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space, according to authorities.

After the stampede, police had to force open the door.

Franco Asensios, one of those who attended the party, told local radio RPP that the police raid started at 9pm and that authorities told the party-goers to let the women exit first.

“People got excited and started to go down, and then they said that the people in front were suffocating,” he said.

Police have detained 23 people.

Police chief Gen Orlando Velasco said no firearms or tear gas were used during the raid.

Night clubs have been prohibited from operating since March because of the pandemic.

Peru started lifting quarantine restrictions on June 30 in an effort to get the economy moving again, and the daily reported number of virus infections has doubled to more than 9,000 in recent weeks.

Peru has reported about 27,500 deaths from the new coronavirus.

Some 23 people were arrested, and 15 of those tested positive for the new coronavirus and will be quarantined, Claudio Ramirez, a Health Ministry official, told reporters.

More in this section

Haiti Tropical Weather Marco becomes hurricane headed for US Gulf Coast
Educational prospects of boys 30 Covid-19 outbreaks occurred in UK schools reopened in June, analysis shows
Belarus Protests Vast protest in Minsk keeps up pressure on Belarus president
stampedeplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 22, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 12
  • 15
  • 16
  • 31
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices