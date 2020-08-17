Woman, 40, charged with murder of 10-year-old boy in UK

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a 10-year-old boy, police in England said.

A woman walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers and the boy was later found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London.

Olga Freeman will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

#CHARGE | A woman has been charged with the murder of a 10-yr-old boy in #Acton #Ealing https://t.co/iRzdurp7yv — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 17, 2020

Police believe they know the identity of the boy, who was known to Freeman, Scotland Yard said.

No-one else is being sought in connection with the death.

Reverend Nick Jones, 61, the rector of Acton, who lives in Cumberland Park, said on Sunday that news of the boy’s death was “shattering”.

He said: “I’m still shaking a bit, it’s hugely upsetting.”

Another neighbour said he was “in shock”.