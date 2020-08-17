Woman, 40, charged with murder of 10-year-old boy in UK

Woman, 40, charged with murder of 10-year-old boy in UK
10 year old boy dies in Acton
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 07:10 AM
PA Reporter

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a 10-year-old boy, police in England said.

A woman walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers and the boy was later found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London.

Olga Freeman will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police believe they know the identity of the boy, who was known to Freeman, Scotland Yard said.

No-one else is being sought in connection with the death.

Reverend Nick Jones, 61, the rector of Acton, who lives in Cumberland Park, said on Sunday that news of the boy’s death was “shattering”.

He said: “I’m still shaking a bit, it’s hugely upsetting.”

Another neighbour said he was “in shock”.

More in this section

A-Level results Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis
Japan Economy Japan’s economy shrinks at record rate due to pandemic
Election 2020 Post Office Q A Nancy Pelosi calls House back into session to safeguard postal voting
actonplace: ukplace: london

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 15, 2020

  • 3
  • 7
  • 18
  • 36
  • 40
  • 42
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices