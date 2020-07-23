Saudi king recovering after surgery to remove gallbladder

Saudi king recovering after surgery to remove gallbladder
Saudi King Health
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 12:32 PM
Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has undergone a successful operation to remove his gallbladder, the kingdom has said, just days after being admitted to the hospital over an inflammation of the organ.

Surgeons at Riyadh’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital operated on the king, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, describing the procedure as a laparoscopic surgery.

That is a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons’ work.

King Salman will remain at the hospital for some time to recover and be observed by doctors, the report said, citing a statement from the Saudi royal court.

The king thanked all his well-wishers, the report said.

King Salman has been in power since January 2015.

He is considered the last Saudi monarch of his generation of brothers who have held power since the death of their father and founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz.

More in this section

Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp ‘remarkable and loving’ when sober, Amber Heard tells High Court
Coronavirus - Tue Jul 21, 2020 Coronavirus crisis highlights benefits of union, says Johnson
Brexit Considerable gaps remain between EU and UK following latest Brexit talks, says UK negotiator
kingplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 11
  • 27
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices