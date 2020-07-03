Armed man arrested after breaking into Justin Trudeau property

An armed man has been arrested after he crashed a vehicle into the grounds of the property where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives in Ottawa, police said.
Armed man arrested after breaking into Justin Trudeau property
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 08:34 AM
Press Association
The leader of Canada and his family live in a property next to the official residence.
The leader of Canada and his family live in a property next to the official residence.

An armed man has been arrested after he crashed a vehicle into the grounds of the property where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives in Ottawa, police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that Mr Trudeau was not home at the time of the incident, adding that the suspect is a member of Canada’s armed forces.

The suspect crashed his truck through the gate and was quickly contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property before being arrested without incident two hours later, police said.

They added that the man was being interviewed and charges were pending, while a spokeswoman for Canada’s defence minister declined to comment while the investigation was underway.

Mr Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Governor-General Julie Payette resides, however she also was not home at the time.

Mr Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 Russian envoy dismisses claims Moscow tried to steal virus vaccine research
0532a3f9-1dcb-47a1-a8b9-6f02aeef17bb.jpg Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Thorpe Park stabbing
Aerial Stock Probe after Thorpe Park guest ‘seriously injured’ in attack
canadaattack

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices