Judge orders Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro to wear face mask outdoors

The ruling applies to capital city Brasilia.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 17:47 PM
Press Association

A Brazilian federal judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to comply with local rules to wear a face mask whenever he is outdoors in the capital of Brasilia.

In recent weekends, a sometimes unmasked Mr Bolsonaro has joined throngs of people protesting against Brazil&rsquo;s Congress and Supreme Court and he has often visited bakeries and outdoor food stalls, drawing crowds around him.

Brazil&rsquo;s federal district requires people to wear face masks in public to help control the spread of the new coronavirus.

Graffiti art showing a new coronavirus that has the face of Brazil&rsquo;s President Jair Bolsonaro painted on it (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Judge Renato Coelho Borelli said in his ruling that Mr Bolsonaro &ldquo;has exposed other people to the contagion of a disease that has caused national commotion&rdquo;.

Mr Bolsonaro often appears in public events with a mask, unlike some other heads of state, including US President Donald Trump, Mexico&rsquo;s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Argentina&rsquo;s Alberto Fernandez, who has often hugged supporters and taken selfies with them while not wearing a mask, although use of a mask is mandatory in Argentina&rsquo;s the capital.

The Brazilian president has downplayed the risk of Covid-19 and insisted the negative economic impacts of social isolation will be worse than the harm caused by the virus.

More than 51,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Brazil.

