In my early weeks in Christchurch I picked up some helpful pointers from the Crusaders’ head coach Scott Robertson, writes Ronan O’Gara.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
I got three minutes in a room with Jacky. I was honoured to get that
Munster is the one I love, the club that gave me everything. But that guarantees nothing...
Breaking Stories
FIFA ban Brazilian confederation president from all football-related activity for life
UK paper apologises and suspends journalist over Anfield violence article
Noel Reid to make 100th appearance as Leinster team to face Connacht named
After 326 games, John Muldoon to lead out Connacht one last time
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job