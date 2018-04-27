Home»Sport»Soccer

RONAN O'GARA: Zebo absence spooked Murray more than Racing did

Friday, April 27, 2018

In my early weeks in Christchurch I picked up some helpful pointers from the Crusaders’ head coach Scott Robertson, writes Ronan O’Gara.

Simon Zebo is tackled by Pat Lambie and Marc Andreu of Racing 92. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Ronan OGaraSimon ZeboConor MurrayMunsterRugbyRacing 92
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

I got three minutes in a room with Jacky. I was honoured to get that

Munster is the one I love, the club that gave me everything. But that guarantees nothing...


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

FIFA ban Brazilian confederation president from all football-related activity for life

UK paper apologises and suspends journalist over Anfield violence article

Noel Reid to make 100th appearance as Leinster team to face Connacht named

After 326 games, John Muldoon to lead out Connacht one last time

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 42
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »