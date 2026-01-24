Watch: Alan Browne scores against former club as Middlesbrough move within three points of top
Middlesbrough moved to within three points of Sky Bet Championship leaders Coventry by heaping more misery on 10-man Preston at the Riverside.
Alan Browne, who made more than 400 appearance in a decade for North End from 2014-2024, returned to haunt his former club by putting Boro ahead, while Tommy Conway and Morgan Whittaker exploited defensive lapses to put Boro three up at half-time.
A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.