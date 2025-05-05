'Long time coming' – Harry Kane savours first trophy as Bayern Munich celebrate

Bayern were crowned German champions on Sunday after second-placed Bayer Leverkusen could only draw at Freiburg.
Bayern's Harry Kane applauds the supporters. Pic: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi.

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 16:12
PA Sport Staff

Harry Kane admitted “it’s been a long time coming” as he savoured the “sweet” feeling of claiming the first silverware of his career following Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title success.

England captain Kane appeared bleary-eyed and sounded hoarse on Monday as he reflected on the celebrations.

“What a night last night, what a celebration with the players, with the staff – I’m sure everyone’s feeling it a little bit this morning,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

“But we’re here and I feel amazing. It’s been a long time coming.

“Obviously a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and it just feels sweet to win the title and the first one of my career.”

With Kane forced to watch from the stands due to a one-match ban, Bayern were seconds away from wrapping up the title on Saturday before conceding an added-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig. Eric Dier, another ex-Spurs man winning his first major trophy, scored Bayern’s first goal.

Defending champions Leverkusen, managed by Xabi Alonso, needed to win each of their remaining three games to stay in contention.

Kane has narrowly missed out on major honours numerous times during his prolific career, including finishing a runner-up at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 with England and in the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham.

The 31-year-old’s maiden winner’s medal comes more than 14 years since his professional debut and following 447 goals in 694 appearances for club and country.

Kane – the Bundesliga’s top scorer this term with 24 goals – is set to return to action on Saturday when Borussia Monchengladbach visit the Allianz Arena.

“I appreciate all the support as always, it never goes unnoticed and I can’t wait to enjoy these next couple of weeks,” he continued.

“I can’t wait to be at the Allianz on Saturday and celebrate in front of the fans and then as always we look forward to the next one and we go again and try and get number two.”

