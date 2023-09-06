Shelbourne set to face Glasgow City in Women’s Champions League

It’s all about Europe for Noel King and his all-conquering Shelbourne team this week, as they will face Scottish giants Glasgow City in the Women’s Champions League, with kick-off set for 10am (Irish time) on Wednesday at Siauliai Central Stadium in Lithuania.

This is part of a mini tournament and the winner of the tie will take on either Cardiff City or Gintra on Saturday. The team that makes it through this pathway will have to win one more tie before they can play in the group stage, which is set to get underway in November.