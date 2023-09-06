Shelbourne set to face Glasgow City in Women’s Champions League

It’s all about Europe for Noel King and his all-conquering Shelbourne team this week, as they will face Scottish giants Glasgow City in the Women’s Champions League, with kick-off set for 10am (Irish time) on Wednesday at Siauliai Central Stadium in Lithuania.
This is part of a mini tournament and the winner of the tie will take on either Cardiff City or Gintra on Saturday. The team that makes it through this pathway will have to win one more tie before they can play in the group stage, which is set to get underway in November.
Shelbourne go into this game after making it to the final of their mini-tournament in 2022. The Reds beat Slovenian side Pomurje 1-0 with Heather O’Reilly scoring the only goal of the game before Iceland’s Valur stopped them from making it to the play-off round.
That was almost an entirely different squad, a group that contained Abbie Larkin and Amanda Budden. They are now at Shamrock Rovers but Shelbourne are still a force to be reckoned with under King, with just six points currently separating them from Women’s Premier Division league leaders Peamount United.
With their current focus on the Champions League, the coaching staff have no injury concerns going to Lithuania.
As for Glasgow City, their last game against a team from Ireland was in 2020 and they needed a penalty shoot-out to get the better of Peamount United after a 0-0 draw in Scotland. The fixture against Shelbourne will see Emily Whelan come up against her old club. The Republic of Ireland international went from Tolka Park to Birmingham City in the WSL in 2021 and she moved to Scotland in July 2022.
Glasgow City are serial winners of the Scottish Women’s Premier League with their honours list including 16 league titles.