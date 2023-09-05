Ferguson ruled out of Euro qualifiers against France and the Netherlands

Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands due to a knee injury he sustained in Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 | Ferguson ruled out of @EURO2024 qualifiers The @OfficialBHAFC striker has been ruled out following an injury sustained in the win over Newcastle United After an assessment from the Irish medical team, he has been ruled out of both matches pic.twitter.com/c7e5EJDgi5

Ferguson reported for International duty on Sunday but after an assessment from the Ireland medical team he has been ruled out of both games.

Ferguson scored a hat-trick for Newcastle to become the fourth player aged 18 or under to accomplish the feat in the 31 year Premier League era. He was substituted in the second half after picking up an injury.

The rest of the squad travel to Paris today ahead of the game against France on Thursday September 7.