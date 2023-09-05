Ferguson ruled out of Euro qualifiers against France and the Netherlands

Evan Ferguson was injured during the game against Newcastle on Saturday in which he scored a hat-trick.
Ferguson ruled out of Euro qualifiers against France and the Netherlands

RULED OUT: Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the two upcoming Euro 2024 games for Ireland due to a knee injury he picked up against Newcastle on Saturday. Pic: James Warwick

Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 12:00
Fiona Halligan

Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands due to a knee injury he sustained in Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday. 

Ferguson reported for International duty on Sunday but after an assessment from the Ireland medical team he has been ruled out of both games.

Ferguson scored a hat-trick for Newcastle to become the fourth player aged 18 or under to accomplish the feat in the 31 year Premier League era. He was substituted in the second half after picking up an injury. 

The rest of the squad travel to Paris today ahead of the game against France on Thursday September 7.

 

