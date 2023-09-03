Jadon Sancho hits back at claims from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

"I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair," the winger posted on Twitter.
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 21:57
Andrew Horgan

Jadon Sancho has hit back at Erik ten Hag following the Manchester United manager's claims that he was dropped from the matchday squad for their trip to Arsenal because of his performances in training during the week.

In the aftermath of United's 3-1 loss to the Gunners at the Emirates stadium, ten Hag told reporters that Sancho was omitted because he failed to reach the "level" required to be a part of his panel

"Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him," admitted the Dutchman.

"You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected."

The England international, who featured in the Old Trafford club's first three games of the new Premier League season, took to Twitter to respond to those allegations from his boss.

"People don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself very well at training this week," posted Sancho.

"I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

"I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic player and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

