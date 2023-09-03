Super Szoboszlai strike sets up comfortable Liverpool victory over Aston Villa

Goals from their new Hungarian signing, a Matty Cash own goal and Mohamed Salah ensured the Reds made it three wins out of four.
SUPER SZOBOSZLAI: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (second left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 16:23
Ian Whittell, Anfield

Liverpool 3 Aston Villa 0

Liverpool’s encouraging start to the season has turned into an excellent one after they beat Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday.

After a week dominated by talk of a Mohamed Salah exit, the Reds’ Egyptian star did what he has done from the moment he arrived on Merseyside in 2017; he let his football do the talking, and how loudly it spoke.

Salah, the subject of a failed £150 million (€175m) bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Ettihad on Friday, scored Liverpool’s third goal in front of the Kop as Jurgen Klopp’s side made it three wins from four to start of the new campaign.

And, in the process, they produced a performance that will fuel optimism that a successful season lies ahead.

They will need to keep Salah for that to happen, of course, and with the Saudi transfer window remaining open until Thursday the threat of further developments in that saga is a real one.

Liverpool are braced for a second offer, but intend to resist it in any case.

For now, though, they can reflect again on a job well done, a game in which Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal since his summer arrival from RB Leipzig and where Klopp’s team played with the kind of purpose, aggression and quality which has been so sorely lacking for much of the last 12 months.

They were certainly too good for Villa. They were ahead inside four minutes as Szoboszlai, already a firm favourite among supporters, struck a sweet left-foot strike into the far corner, after a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner had dropped to him on the edge of the box.

Villa then lost centre-back Diego Carlos to injury, and found themselves two down soon after.

Alexander-Arnold released Salah down the right in trademark fashion, the Egyptian found Darwin Nunez and when his shot struck the post, it bounced off the unfortunate Matty Cash and into the net.

Nunez, the matchwinner at Newcastle last weekend, was a menace throughout and hit the bar from Salah’s pass before half-time.

The Uruguayan would, however, turn provider after the break, glancing on Andy Robertson’s corner for Salah to convert his 188th Liverpool goal, in only 310 appearances, at the back post.

That put the seal on things for Klopp’s side, who can go into the international break more than satisfied with their work so far this season.

And if they can get to Friday morning with Salah still on board, they’ll be even happier.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold © 8 (Quansah 71, 6), Matip 7, Gomez 8, Robertson 7, Jones 7 (Elliott 65, 6), Szoboszlai 8, Mac Allister 7 (Endo 87), Salah 8, Diaz 7 (Jota 65, 6), Nunez 7 (Gakpo 65, 6).

Aston Villa (3-5-2): Martinez 6, Konsa 5, Diego Carlos 5 (Bailey 19, Zaniolo 65), Pau Torres 5, Cash 5, Kamara 5, Luiz 5 (Tielemans 73), McGinn 5, Diaby 6, Watkins 5 (Duran 73).

Referee: Simon Hooper 6.

