Man City reach verbal agreement with Wolves for Matheus Nunes

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves on a fee for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes
DEAL REACHED: Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes looks set to join Manchester City. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 15:16
Ian Parker

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves on a fee for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The PA news agency understands City have agreed to pay Wolves €55million without add-ons, but the deal has not yet been finalised.

In a separate deal, City's 21-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle will join Wolves on loan with a £5million option to buy, and City retaining a significant sell-on clause if the move becomes permanent.

City last week saw a bid for Nunes rejected, with the 25-year-old subsequently choosing not to train with Wolves in a bid to force through a move in the final days of the transfer window.

Speaking after Tuesday night's 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Blackpool, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil said he was unaware of any improved bid from City and expected the player to remain at the club beyond Friday's deadline, but that situation has quickly changed.

Nunes became Wolves' record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38million last summer, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

He made 34 appearances last term, scoring one goal and proving one assist.

England under-21 international Doyle, grandson of Manchester City greats Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe, impressed on loan at Sheffield United last season, scoring four goals and seven assists in 38 appearances as he helped the Blades earn promotion to the Premier League.

