Cup and league balancing-act becomes Buckley's new challenge 

Balancing the priority of dodging the relegation playoff while plotting a path to the FAI Cup final is the challenge facing Cork City’s caretaker boss Liam Buckley as the season enters business stages.

There’s too much modesty and wounds in City’s camp to rejoice in yesterday’s plum quarter-final draw against First Division outfit Wexford but backed by a home crowd at Turner’s Cross on September 15 they’ll fancy reaching the last four.

Waterford did just that two years ago, defeated narrowly by Bohemians at Dalymount Park, before losing their Premier Division status a few weeks later in the playoff.

The Blues were dumped out of this year’s competition by City 3-0 in Friday’s rearranged last-16 clash but may get a chance for revenge in the playoff final unless the Rebel Army escape from their second-bottom spot in the table.

To do so, victory in Drogheda United on Friday is essential, eroding the five-point buffer they enjoy. Hosting seventh-placed Sligo Rovers the following Friday completes a crunch seven days in the quest to steer away from danger.

City’s league game at Dundalk, due to be on that night, has been moved three days to Monday, September 18.

The last time the Leesiders reached the last-eight, in 2018, they motored to their fourth successive final, eventually losing to Dundalk in Stephen Kenny’s last club game.

St Patrick’s Athletic, the 2021 Cup winners who knocked out the holders Derry City on Sunday after a penalty shootout, will travel to Finn Harps, managed by former Saints player Dave Rogers.

Stephen O’Donnell led St Pat’s to the 2021 Blue Riband, only to walk out within a week, and the side who lured him, Dundalk, will move within 90 minutes of returning to Lansdowne Road if they can overcome Galway United. That’s a tough task against John Caulfield’s side who may well have claimed the First Division title by then.

The only all-Premier Division clash of Drogheda United and 2021 runners-up Bohemians competed the draw held at FAI headquarters yesterday and conducted by President Gerry McAnaney and Barry Ferguson - who captained Longford Town to their first FAI Cup triumph in 2003.

It’s unfortunate and attributable to poor planning that the build-up to quarter-final weekend will clash with the run-in to a potential Premier Division title decider.

Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, both knocked out of the Cup, face off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell - presenting television companies with a broadcasting dilemma.

Quarter-final draw:

Drogheda United v Bohemians, Weavers Park.

Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic, Finn Park.

Galway United v Dundalk, Eamonn Deacy Park.

Cork City v Wexford, Turner’s Cross.

*Ties are due to played over the weekend of September 15/16/17.

*The FAI Cup final will be contested on Sunday, November 11 at Aviva Stadium.