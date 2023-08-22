Shamrock Rover's starlet Justin Ferizaj completes switch to Serie A outfit Frosinone Calcio

Shamrock Rovers starlet Justin Ferizaj has completed a move to Italian Serie A side Frosinone Calcio.

Talented midfielder Ferizaj, who broke into the Shamrock Rovers team during their run to the Europa League group stages last season, has represented Ireland up to the under-19 level but has also attracted interest from Albania, his parents’ homeland.

The teen was subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Sampdoria over the past 12 months but, as reported by the Irish Examiner, settled on his new venture a number of weeks ago.

Read More Justin Ferizaj opts for Italian job with Frosinone Calcio

The move sees midfielder Ferizaj become the latest bright light to depart the League of Ireland for the Italian top flight, following the likes of Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan, formerly of Shamrock Rovers), James Abankwah (Udinese, formerly of St Pat's) and John Ryan (Sassuolo, formerly of UCD).

Former Cork City defender Cathal Heffernan also plied his trade in Italy with AC Milan, prior to his recent move to Premier League outfit Newcastle United. Former Rovers prodigy Zefi is thought to be another likely to swap Milan for Tyneside in the near future.