Justin Ferizaj opts for Italian job with Frosinone Calcio

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Justin Ferizaj is set to join newly-promoted Serie A outfit Frosinone Calcio on a long-term contract.

The teen was subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Sampdoria over the past 12 months but has settled on his new venture, with a deal due to be competed over the next week.

The talented midfielder, who broke into the Shamrock Rovers team during their run to the Europa League group stages last season, has represented Ireland up to U19 level but has also attracted interest from Albania, his parents’ homeland.

Frosinone Calcio, having clinched the third promotion of their history, will open their Serie A campaign against defending champions Napoli on Saturday fortnight, August 19.

Former Italy international Eusebio Di Francesco has been busily strengthening his squad for the step-up and considers the Irish midfielder central to his plans.

Last year, Ferizaj’s international teammate James Abankwah made his Serie A breakthrough, having also been snared through the League of Ireland circuit from St Patrick’s Athletic.