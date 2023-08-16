Cork City sign Dutch midfielder Malik Dijksteel

Dijksteel is the second free agent City have brought in in the weeks following the closure of the transfer window.
ADDED STEEL: Malik Dijksteel. Pic: CorkCityFC

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 14:15
Shane Donovan

Cork City FC have announced the singing of Dutch midfielder Malik Dijksteel. 

Dijksteel becomes the second free agent City have brought in in the weeks following the closure of the transfer window, following the recent capture of ex-Cambridge United midfielder Ben Worman.

The 22-year-old - who can play as an attacking midfielder or a winger - joins the club after a spell with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham. 

The Amsterdam native had previously been on the books of English championship outfit Middlesbrough. 

Dijksteel arrived at 'Boro in 2021 after spending his youth in the Feyenoord set-up.

Upon penning a deal to join the club, Dijksteel said: “I’m very pleased to have joined Cork City and I’m looking forward to getting started. I have been in training with the squad for the last number of days, and I have really enjoyed it, so I am very happy to get this done. 

"We have some big games coming up, so I am looking forward to playing my part, and hopefully I can help the club to push on.”

City sporting director, Liam Buckley, added: “Malik is a good signing for us. He is an offensive player, who will certainly add to our options in attacking areas. He will add some power and pace to the side in an attacking sense, so hopefully he will add an attacking threat to the side. 

"He came in last week and has trained with us a number of times; he’s done well in training, so we are pleased to have him on board now.

 “As everybody knows, we have had some serious injuries over the last few months, which has seen a number of players ruled out on a long-term basis, so it was important that we added to our squad."

Buckley continued: "Malik is the latest player we have added to the squad since the window opened in July, along with a couple of our talented academy players signing contracts as well. 

"We are still looking to see if we can strengthen a bit further in the coming days, and we are also hopeful that we will get a few of the injured players back in action in the very near future as well, which will strengthen us further as well.”

