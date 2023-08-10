Derry City hoping extra recovery time will pay off

Derry City have high hopes of creating yet another shock when the Candystripes face FC Tobol Kostanay in Kazakhstan in the third round first leg of the Europa Conference on Thursday afternoon (kick-off: 3pm Irish time).

Having spent close to 10 hours in the air while travelling to the Eastern European country, which involved two stops for re-fuelling their 40-seater charter plane in Budapest and Tbilisi, team boss Ruaidhri Higgins continued to heap praise on club chairman Philip O'Doherty for ensuring that the team would have the necessary time to acclimatise prior to the game.

"It's been a long journey but the club has been absolutely brilliant in planning our trip," said Higgins.

"We are very fortunate to have the support staff which managed to secure a chartered aeroplane. It would have been an absolute nightmare journey had we travelled on scheduled airlines.

"So far everything has gone to plan as we prepare for the game."

O'Doherty also extended his thanks to both the FAI and UCD for accommodating Derry's request to postpone last Sunday's scheduled league game at Belfield, a decision which gave Derry an extra few days recovery following last Thursday's sensational defeat of Finland's KuPS in the second round.

Commenting on Thursday afternoon's game, Higgins was hopeful that the Brandywell side would again step up to the mark and keep the fixture alive for the second leg.

"Our ambition has always been to try and reach the qualifying round for the group stages of the Europa Conference and given our results so far, we believe we have a chance to do just that.

"We believe the Tobol match will be a step up from our victory over KuPS as they were considered a very good team with a good pedigree in Europe and we believe we could and should have netted more goals against them during both legs.

"It's been a long journey for us but the players are confident that they can step up to another level and secure a favourable result."

Having requested the FAI seek permission to switch the second leg from Tallaght Stadium to Windsor Park in Belfast, Higgins believed the move was in the best interests of Derry supporters.

However, Tallaght Stadium has been confirmed as the venue by UEFA. It's understood Tobol had already applied for visas to play in Ireland and would not have had the necessary time to make visa changes for Northern Ireland (United Kingdom).

Higgins had been hopeful of bringing the fixture closer to home.

"Our supporters have played a major role in the team progressing. The players have been driven to success at the Brandywell during our opening two fixtures. So we feel that if the second leg was played closer to home it would give our home support a better chance to attend the game.

"Now that we're the only team, north or south, to remain in European football, we must be ambitious, we've got to back ourselves and while we realise it will be a very tough fixture, we don't believe it will be out of our reach.

"Tobol have very good players and they've proved that given their early results, but we believe we also have players who can hurt them. We are in Kazakhstan for the first leg and we hope to keep the tie alive for the home fixture, it will be tough, but that's our objective," he concluded.

On the team front, captain Patrick McEleney and defender Cameron Dummigan are expected to have fitness tests before the game, both players having been forced off due to ankle injuries during last Thursday's second-leg tie against KuPS in Finland.

The winners of the third leg will face either Viktoria Plzenn (Czech Republic) or Gzira United (Malta) in the group play-off round.