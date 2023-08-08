Dutch defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal

The addition of the left-footed centre-back is a major coup for the club and helps satisfy the demand of new boss Ange Postecoglou to bring in defensive reinforcements
Dutch defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal

DONE DEAL: Micky van de Ven has completed his move to Tottenham. Pic: Yui Mok/PA

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 12:37
George Sessions

Tottenham have completed the signing of key target Micky van de Ven on a six-year deal from Wolfsburg.

The addition of the left-footed centre-back is a major coup for the club and helps satisfy the demand of new boss Ange Postecoglou to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Spurs have secured the services of Van de Ven on a contract running to 2029 in a deal worth an initial €40million, but with the final fee able to rise to around €50m in add-ons.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has been tracked by the club all summer and, after weighing up a move for him or Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Tottenham pressed ahead with their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Van de Ven started his career with Volendam before leaving his homeland to join Wolfsburg in summer 2021.

An encouraging 2022-23 season, in which Van de Ven featured 36 times for the Bundesliga club, brought him to the attention of several teams across Europe, with Liverpool also reportedly interested.

Spurs won the race for the Dutchman and he was in attendance for Sunday’s pre-season win over Shakhtar Donetsk after an agreement was reached with Wolfsburg over his transfer last week.

Van de Ven completed his medical at the club’s Enfield training base on Monday and is likely to be part of the travelling party to Barcelona for Tuesday’s friendly against the Catalan club.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has been on the look-out for defensive reinforcements (Yui Mok/PA)

Postecoglou refused to directly discuss the defender after the 5-1 victory over Shakhtar but has been open about the need for new centre-backs throughout pre-season.

Ben Davies has played the majority of minutes on the left side of the back four system used by the Australian head coach, but Van de Ven’s pace will be a welcome addition to a team that will also use a high defensive line this season.

Spurs retain an interest in former loanee Clement Lenglet and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, who only has one year left on his deal.

Tottenham continue to work on incomings but will listen to offers for centre-backs Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon.

More in this section

Bristol City v Oxford United - Carabao Cup First Round Good night for Jason Knight and Jack Taylor in Carabao Cup first round
Derby County v Sheffield United - Pre Season Friendly - Pride Park Stadium Burnley complete signing of Sander Berge from Sheffield United
Republic of Ireland Media Conference Southampton reject offer from Sheffield United for Will Smallbone
Tottenham#Tottenham HotspurPlace: UK
<p>FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill and FAI chairman Roy Barrett during the FAI Strategy 2022-2025 media briefing at the FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

FAI won’t have 40% female representation on General Assembly by end of the year

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd