Tyler Toland signs with Blackburn Rovers

The Irish midfielder Tyler Toland pens a two-year deal as Simon Parker's first signing for Blackburn Rovers.
NEW DEAL: Tyler Toland has penned a two-year-deal with Blackburn Rovers. Pic: Blackburn Rovers

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 22:45
Fiona Halligan

Blackburn Rovers have announced Simon Parker's first signing at the club as Tyler Toland pens a two-year-deal.

The 21-year-old makes the switch from Liga F side Levante where she spent the 2022-23 season to Lancashire.

Toland joined Manchester City at 18 and made her debut a month into the season against Leicester City in the Continental Tyres League Cup. She went on to make three more senior appearances for City in her debut season before joining Scottish Champions Glasgow City on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Toland left City during the summer of 2021 to join Celtic where she lifted the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup and Scottish Women's Cup.

Toland made the move to Spain after a year with the Hoops to join Levante where every game she played in they won.

Toland is the Republic of Ireland's youngest ever debutant having made her senior debut against Northern Ireland in September 2017 at the age of 16. She scored her first international goal against Montenegro in the Uefa Women's Euro Qualifiers in 2022.

