Niamh Fahey in no rush to make decision on Ireland future

The 36-year-old Galway native may decide to go out on the high of a World Cup appearance.
Niamh Fahey in no rush to make decision on Ireland future

WAVE GOODBYE? Niamh Fahey of Republic of Ireland after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Nigeria in Brisbane. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 06:15
John Fallon

Niamh Fahey will take a few weeks before deciding if the World Cup and 111th cap against Nigeria mark the end of her Ireland career.

The Galwegian is the oldest member of the squad, turning 36 in October, and has her club future as Liverpool captain to consider within the criteria. She has recently penned a new contract at Anfield.

Apart from one game – the decisive Euro qualifying defeat in Kiev almost three years ago, Fahey has been a first-choice since Vera Pauw took control in late 2019.

That has been the case since her debut in 2007 ‘til Monday’s scoreless draw in Brisbane, completing her full presence over the three World Cup games.

Question marks over the future of an ageing team have understandably been raised at this juncture, the six-week gap until the Nations League campaign begins with a first-ever senior international at Aviva Stadium against Northern Ireland on September 23.

Whether Fahey is available for that fixture, or is allowed to use that occasion as her official farewell, will be clarified in the coming weeks.

The defender – who won Irish All-Ireland titles in football and GAA before moving to Arsenal - owes her country nothing and the indications are she’ll call time.

“I haven’t made a decision but if Nigeria was my last game and I go out like that, I’m happy enough,” she admitted after the stalemate that earned Ireland their maiden point at a major tournament.

“Whether I make a decision now, it’s something I’ll go home and enjoy the tournament, look back on it and when the time is right, yeah, have a good think about it.

“I’ve always said my drive is to play international football. It’s my biggest passion.

“It’s a huge reason why I’ve continued to play professionally with a club every year, to get to a major tournament. That’s been a driving force. We’ll see, I haven’t made up my mind. But like I said, if I go out now, I don’t think there is a better way to go out.” 

Tired minds and bodies will return to their homecoming in Dublin on Thursday but attention soon turns to reaching a first-ever Euros in 2025.

“Two years feels like a long time when you put it like that,” she said of the motivation to prolong her time in green for the showpiece in Switzerland.

“I’m just proud of what I’ve been able to do and been able to achieve.

“International windows do take their toll on the body. It’s more from the travel and the routine. It just changes your sync a bit from club.” 

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B Homecoming reception details for Ireland Women's World Cup squad confirmed
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Republic World Cup team ‘catalyst’ to inspire next generation – Megan Campbell
Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Anfield There’s nothing to it – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Kylian Mbappe loan link
#Womens World Cup 2023
Sadio Mane has left Bayern Munich for Al-Nassr (Adam Davy/PA)

Sadio Mane completes move to Saudi side Al-Nassr

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd