Niamh Fahey in no rush to make decision on Ireland future

Niamh Fahey will take a few weeks before deciding if the World Cup and 111th cap against Nigeria mark the end of her Ireland career.

The Galwegian is the oldest member of the squad, turning 36 in October, and has her club future as Liverpool captain to consider within the criteria. She has recently penned a new contract at Anfield.

Apart from one game – the decisive Euro qualifying defeat in Kiev almost three years ago, Fahey has been a first-choice since Vera Pauw took control in late 2019.

That has been the case since her debut in 2007 ‘til Monday’s scoreless draw in Brisbane, completing her full presence over the three World Cup games.

Question marks over the future of an ageing team have understandably been raised at this juncture, the six-week gap until the Nations League campaign begins with a first-ever senior international at Aviva Stadium against Northern Ireland on September 23.

Whether Fahey is available for that fixture, or is allowed to use that occasion as her official farewell, will be clarified in the coming weeks.

The defender – who won Irish All-Ireland titles in football and GAA before moving to Arsenal - owes her country nothing and the indications are she’ll call time.

“I haven’t made a decision but if Nigeria was my last game and I go out like that, I’m happy enough,” she admitted after the stalemate that earned Ireland their maiden point at a major tournament.

“Whether I make a decision now, it’s something I’ll go home and enjoy the tournament, look back on it and when the time is right, yeah, have a good think about it.

“I’ve always said my drive is to play international football. It’s my biggest passion.

“It’s a huge reason why I’ve continued to play professionally with a club every year, to get to a major tournament. That’s been a driving force. We’ll see, I haven’t made up my mind. But like I said, if I go out now, I don’t think there is a better way to go out.”

Tired minds and bodies will return to their homecoming in Dublin on Thursday but attention soon turns to reaching a first-ever Euros in 2025.

“Two years feels like a long time when you put it like that,” she said of the motivation to prolong her time in green for the showpiece in Switzerland.

“I’m just proud of what I’ve been able to do and been able to achieve.

“International windows do take their toll on the body. It’s more from the travel and the routine. It just changes your sync a bit from club.”