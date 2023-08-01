Cathal Heffernan closing in on a move to Serie A side Verona

The Cork native could also be joined by his Republic of Ireland underage team-mate Kevin Zefi.
MY VERONA: Cathal Heffernan is set for a new challenge in Italy.

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 12:25
John Fallon and Andrew Horgan

Cathal Heffernan is closing in on a move to Serie A side Verona, the Irish Examiner understands.

The Republic of Ireland underage international spent the last year and a half in the AC Milan academy but it is believed he is now set to join their Italian top tier rivals, who just avoided relegation to Serie B last term.

The 19-year-old officially joined Milan from Cork City back in February 2022 on a loan deal initially before the Italian giants exercised their option to sign him on a permanent contract last June.

City received a five-figure sum as part of the loan deal with the seven-time European champions required to pay another five-figure fee if they were to make it a permanent transfer.

Lucrative sell-on clauses were also included but should Heffernan now join Verona on a free transfer, although there may be a small transfer fee involved, the Rebel Army would not receive a significant windfall as previously hoped.

The young centre-back could be joined at his new club by his Ireland teammate Kevin Zefi as Verona remain confident signing the forward, who is currently on the books at Inter Milan, although Newcastle United are expected to come back in with an improved offer for the 18-year-old.

