Vera Pauw: A player can always ask but Katie McCabe isn't the coach

A World Cup odyssey that began 22 months ago for Ireland ended with a goalless draw with Nigeria and plenty of discord.

Scalping two of the top-10 ranked teams on the planet proved beyond them, as did the task of accounting for one below them in the form of Nigeria.

Soundbites on growth and experience have emerged from the camp but the easier challenge of reaching the 2025 Euros in Switzerland will eventually require victory over a team superior in the standings. Clarity of personnel and direction is essential before that next phase begins, not long away now, when Aviva Stadium stages the visit of Northern Ireland for the Uefa Nations League opener on September 23.

Katie McCabe was honest enough to admit recently during the latest bout of allegations that are shadowing Vera Pauw since her year at Houston Dash about clashes they’d experienced.

Well, they may be trumped by this latest unseemly spat, there for the television public and 25,000 inside Laing Park to absorb.

Pauw waited until the 84th minute to make her first substitution, suggesting she was not prepared to grant McCabe’s wish of withdrawing Sinead Farrelly earlier.

Words from the skipper urging her boss to freshen up the team were heard but not heeded. There’s only room for one boss.

“If Katie McCabe wants a change, it doesn’t mean… she’s not the coach. Yeah?,” said the Dutch native in her post-match press conference.

“Why would we change? Everybody was doing so well. So I said: ‘What do you want, Katie, taking the best player off?’

“A player is allowed to be emotional and say that but I step back to analyse and make changes that are necessary.

“A player can always ask but as a coach it’s not a refusal — as a coach you make decisions on what is necessary. A player can say anything to the coach, at least to me.”

Asked what McCabe requested: Pauw added: “That she wanted fresh legs — on her side.

“Everybody was doing so well. Sinead Farrelly was arguably the best player on the pitch at that moment, so I was not prepared to take the best player off.”

McCabe later used her Twitter account to post a message of an emoji with a zipped mouth.

Related to her future, Pauw said she was confident of being handed a contract extension. The latest term of her near four-year stay officially ends next month.

Sentiments from Denise O’Sullivan also showed there was some convincing necessary to switch her into the position she feels at home in.

“I had a ball out there — I needed that,” said the relieved Cork woman.

“To be honest, I had more freedom as it’s my more natural position. I can just float about as a number 10, get on the ball and don’t have to think too much.

“It’s been tough. My first two performances against Australia and Canada weren’t my best in an Irish shirt and I only have myself to blame. I’m well able to take criticism but tonight, I showed what I can do.

“The injury hasn’t been on my mind but the biggest change for me tonight was being able to get on the ball in those spaces.

“I’m a lot better when I don’t have much time to think.”

When questioned if the change from deep was discussed with her manager, the North Carolina Courage star said: “No, to be honest. She probably saw it herself from looking at games. I didn’t have much space as a No 6 in the two games, unable to get on the ball as much.

“The No 10 is my natural position for Ireland. Fair play to Vera, she looked at the Nigeria team and could see there would be space either side of their sole No 6.

“Vera and the staff discussed it and felt being in that pocket was best.”

How about staying there, the centurion was asked.

“100%,” she replied with trademark beam.