Manchester United reject £20million Harry Maguire bid from West Ham

The Old Trafford giants made the England international the most expensive defender in history when bringing him in from Leicester for £80million in 2019.
Harry Maguire has lost the Manchester United captaincy. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 20:30
Simon Peach

West Ham are unlikely to go back in for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire after seeing a £20million bid knocked back, the PA news agency understands.

Maguire was swiftly handed the captain’s armband, but a lack of form and game time led Erik ten Hag to this month name Bruno Fernandes as United’s new skipper.

Numerous clubs have been linked with a summer move for the out-of-favour defender and West Ham have seen a £20m bid for the 30-year-old rejected.

PA understands the Europa Conference League winners are unlikely to make another move for him after seeing that bid rebuffed.

Maguire has dropped down the pecking order at United under Ten Hag, yet sources indicate he is still seen as a valuable part of the squad and stressed they are not forcing him out.

The defender has remained a key member of the England squad, despite enduring a poor 2022/23 campaign, but his place could come under threat if things do not improve before Euro 2024.

