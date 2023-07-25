Liverpool fail with Roméo Lavia bid as Southampton demand €58m

Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s opening bid for Roméo Lavia, thought to have been worth about £35m plus add-ons, with the club holding out for a £50m (€58m) package for the teenage midfielder.

Lavia shone despite relegation after joining from Manchester City last summer. Liverpool are overhauling their midfield and identified the 19-year-old Belgium midfielder, who also has admirers at Chelsea, as a key target. They are expected to return with a second offer.