Liverpool fail with Roméo Lavia bid as Southampton demand €58m

The Reds are overhauling their midfield and identified the 19-year-old Belgium midfielder, who also has admirers at Chelsea, as a key target.
Liverpool fail with Roméo Lavia bid as Southampton demand €58m

REDS PURSUIT: Liverpool fail with Roméo Lavia bid as Southampton demand £50m.

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 19:58
Ben Fisher

Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s opening bid for Roméo Lavia, thought to have been worth about £35m plus add-ons, with the club holding out for a £50m (€58m) package for the teenage midfielder.

Lavia shone despite relegation after joining from Manchester City last summer. Liverpool are overhauling their midfield and identified the 19-year-old Belgium midfielder, who also has admirers at Chelsea, as a key target. They are expected to return with a second offer.

Southampton, who kick off the Championship season at Sheffield Wednesday next Friday, have a bloated squad but are uninterested in selling off their assets on the cheap. James Ward-Prowse is of interest to West Ham, Che Adams to Crystal Palace, Tino Livramento to Newcastle and Mohammed Salisu to Fulham.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived at Anfield this summer but James Milner, Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have departed and Liverpool are in talks to sell Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to clubs in Saudi Arabia. Fabio Carvalho has left on loan.

Read More

Cork City confirm the signing of Jaze Kabia

More in this section

Cork City v Dundalk - Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final FAI Cup Second Round Draw: Derry City to host St Pats, Cork City get Waterford
Norway star Graham Hansen hits out at coach after bizarre Hegerberg switch Norway star Graham Hansen hits out at coach after bizarre Hegerberg switch
Cork City confirm the signing of Jaze Kabia Cork City confirm the signing of Jaze Kabia
<p>Ruairi Keating with teammates. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Ruairí Keating will return to Cork City 'when the time is right' says Liam Buckley

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd