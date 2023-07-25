Louise Quinn 'available for selection' for Ireland but Vera Pauw still concerned

Vera Pauw admits Louise Quinn is still an injury concern though the FAI say the key defender is available for selection.

The centre-half wore a protective boot on Sunday’s flight to Perth and had an icepack strapped to her left foot after Thursday’s opening 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Australia.

The Wicklow 'has been training with a foot injury picked up in the loss to Australia but will be available for selection' the FAI say.

Ireland boss Pauw however says Quinn will train on Tuesday and her progress will be assessed then.

“We have taken a lot of confidence from our performance against Australia but also recognised where we need to improve in order to get a positive result against a very good Canada team," added Pauw.

“Canada are the Olympic champions, they have a very good head coach and some world class players, so we know the size of the challenge in front of us. This team, though, always stands up to challenges and that is exactly what we are going to do again in Perth on Wednesday.

“The support from the Irish fans – both in Australia and around the world – has been fantastic and we are very appreciative of it. We want to do them proud. Our players and staff have worked incredibly hard, with such brilliant planning around our preparation, so we now feel that we are ready to go again.”

