Tuesday at the Women's World Cup

Tuesday's games

Group H: Colombia v South Korea, RTÉ Player/BBC, 3am

Group A: New Zealand v Philippines, RTÉ Player/ITV, 6.30am

Group A: Switzerland v Norway, RTÉ2/ITV, 9am

Ones to watch

Colombia v South Korea: Ji So-Yun (South Korea).

The Suwon midfielder is her country’s record goalscorer and leading appearance maker. The former Chelsea star has 67 international goals.

New Zealand v Philippines: Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand).

The matchwinner in the opening game against Norway. The Melbourne City striker is a also a well-known artist and painted a mural at Eden Park last year to commemorate the trio of women’s World Cups held in New Zealand in the last 18 months – cricket, rugby, and now football.

Switzerland v Norway: Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway).

The Barcelona star was virtually anonymous in the opening day loss to New Zealand. Norway will need a big performance from her to save their tournament.

Monday's highlights

Group F: Brazil 4 Panama 0

Brazil’s opening match of the tournament was all about Ary Borges, who scored the tournament’s first hat-trick and set up Bia Zaneratto for the other in a one-sided match in Group F.

The winger had a first-half brace, both headers from Debinha’s crosses, before her neat backheel laid on the third of the match for Zaneratto just three minutes into the second half.

Borges then headed in Brazil’s fourth 20 minutes from time to put her side in a strong position in the group after France’s draw with Jamaica.

Group G: Italy 1 Argentina 0

Cristiana Girelli came off the bench to make the difference for Italy as her 87th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Argentina.

Italy had been grown frustrated against a stubborn display from their opponents, with goals from Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti ruled out for offside.

Girelli came on to replace 16-year-old midfielder Giulio Dragoni, who justified her selection with a composed display in midfield.

Group H: Germany 6 Morocco 0

Germany, the world’s number two side, immediately set out their stall in Melbourne with a dominant performance against Morocco.

Captain Popp, who missed the Euro 2022 final against England with an injury picked up in the warm-up, found the net with two clinical headers inside the opening 45 minutes.

Klara Buhl then added a third early in the second half before Morocco crumbled, both Hanane Ait el Haj and Yasmin Mrabet putting through their own net.

Substitute Lea Schuller then added a sixth late on after Germany had struck the frame of the goal twice and had another ruled out for offside.

Quote of the day

"Cristiana is a leader, a captain of this group. She is always there and we know what she can give. We are very happy. We know how important it is to start such a tournament well" - Italy manager Milena Bertolini on match-winner Girelli.