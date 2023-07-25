Tuesday at the Women's World Cup

Tough-tackling Colombia get their campaign underway against South Korea, New Zealand look to build on opening day win, Norway need a result to keep tournament hopes alive
Tuesday at the Women's World Cup

DESPERATION: Morocco’s Zineb Redouani scores an own goal, the fifth for Germany, during their World Cup Group H clash in Melbourne on Monday. Pic: William West/Getty Images

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 00:00
James Whelan

Tuesday's games

Group H: Colombia v South Korea, RTÉ Player/BBC, 3am 

Group A: New Zealand v Philippines, RTÉ Player/ITV, 6.30am 

Group A: Switzerland v Norway, RTÉ2/ITV, 9am

Ones to watch

Colombia v South Korea: Ji So-Yun (South Korea).

The Suwon midfielder is her country’s record goalscorer and leading appearance maker. The former Chelsea star has 67 international goals.

New Zealand v Philippines: Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand).

The matchwinner in the opening game against Norway. The Melbourne City striker is a also a well-known artist and painted a mural at Eden Park last year to commemorate the trio of women’s World Cups held in New Zealand in the last 18 months – cricket, rugby, and now football.

Switzerland v Norway: Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway).

The Barcelona star was virtually anonymous in the opening day loss to New Zealand. Norway will need a big performance from her to save their tournament.

Monday's highlights

Group F: Brazil 4 Panama 0

Brazil’s opening match of the tournament was all about Ary Borges, who scored the tournament’s first hat-trick and set up Bia Zaneratto for the other in a one-sided match in Group F.

The winger had a first-half brace, both headers from Debinha’s crosses, before her neat backheel laid on the third of the match for Zaneratto just three minutes into the second half.

Borges then headed in Brazil’s fourth 20 minutes from time to put her side in a strong position in the group after France’s draw with Jamaica.

Group G: Italy 1 Argentina 0

Cristiana Girelli came off the bench to make the difference for Italy as her 87th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Argentina.

Italy had been grown frustrated against a stubborn display from their opponents, with goals from Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti ruled out for offside.

Girelli came on to replace 16-year-old midfielder Giulio Dragoni, who justified her selection with a composed display in midfield.

Group H: Germany 6 Morocco 0

Germany, the world’s number two side, immediately set out their stall in Melbourne with a dominant performance against Morocco.

Captain Popp, who missed the Euro 2022 final against England with an injury picked up in the warm-up, found the net with two clinical headers inside the opening 45 minutes.

Klara Buhl then added a third early in the second half before Morocco crumbled, both Hanane Ait el Haj and Yasmin Mrabet putting through their own net.

Substitute Lea Schuller then added a sixth late on after Germany had struck the frame of the goal twice and had another ruled out for offside.

Quote of the day

"Cristiana is a leader, a captain of this group. She is always there and we know what she can give. We are very happy. We know how important it is to start such a tournament well" - Italy manager Milena Bertolini on match-winner Girelli.

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Manchester United v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford PSG give Kylian Mbappe permission to speak to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal
Colin Bell 30/8/2018 Former Ireland boss Colin Bell has South Korea daring to dream
Brazil v Panama: Group F - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Ary Borges hat-trick against Panama gives Brazil perfect start in World Cup
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>HEAD COACH: Marie Hourihan during a Republic of Ireland training session in 2020. Pic: Lukas Schulze/Sportsfile</p>

Former Ireland international Marie Hourihan appointed head coach of Stoke City women

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd