Inter Miami finally confirm Messi's move to MLS

Argentina captain completes his move Stateside as club confirm signing on a contract that runs through to 2025
WRITTEN ON THE WALLES: Artist Maximiliano Bagnasco paints a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Pic: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 20:16
Lionel Messi has completed his move to Inter Miami on a deal running to 2025, the Major League Soccer outfit have announced.

The 36-year-old Argentina star revealed last month he had decided to join the Florida outfit as his contract with Paris St Germain came to an end.

With the deal now done, Messi is in line to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21.

Messi said in a statement from the club: "I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said: "Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

"Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much.

"Today that dream came true. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

