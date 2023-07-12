Ruairí Keating signs new long-term contract with Cork City

The striker has scored 21 goals in 50 league appearances for the club, including eight on their return to the Premier Division this season.
YOU SAY IT BEST; Ruairí Keating celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against St Pats. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 14:41
Andrew Horgan

Ruairí Keating has committed his long-term future to Cork City by putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The striker, who had recently been linked with a move to Derry City, has made 50 league appearances for the Rebel Army since joining from Galway United ahead of the 2022 season.

He has scored an impressive total of 21 goals in the process with eight of those coming this season on the Leesiders' return to the Premier Division.

“It was an easy decision because the club made it clear from the start that they wanted me to stay," the 27-year-old told the club's official website.

"Obviously, it is nice to have interest, it means I must be doing something right, but I just want to keep my head down and keep scoring goals for the team.

“I like where the club is going. There are a lot of good plans in place to get the club back to where it should be, and I want to be part of that. I’m happy here; I just want to keep scoring goals and kick on.

"It’s nice, individually, to be scoring goals and putting smiles on faces. That is only going to boost your stock, but I want to get the club back into Europe and be challenging for leagues and cups again. I love the set-up at the football club and where it is going, so hopefully we can all kick on together.”

Liam Buckley, City’s Sporting Director, added: “We are delighted that Ruairí has signed a long-term contract with the club. He has had a very impressive season so far, and we believe he has the ability to push on and do even better.

"As a club, we are trying to build for the future and getting Ruairí nailed down is good news in that regard. We are a work in progress, but this is a very positive step.”

