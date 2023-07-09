Bayern Munich make improved offer of £70m plus add-ons for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have made an improved offer of £70m plus add-ons for Harry Kane and hope it will be prove enough to prise the striker away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs rejected Bayern’s opening offer of £60m plus add-ons for Kane last month, the club deeming it too low for a player they value at at least £100m despite the fact his contract expires next summer and he has has shown little sign of wanting to sign an extension, leaving Spurs at risk of losing their record goalscorer on a free transfer.