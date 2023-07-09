Paul Dummett and Loris Karius commit futures to Newcastle with new deals

Dummett, at 31, is the Magpies’ longest serving current player.
Paul Dummett and Loris Karius commit futures to Newcastle with new deals
Newcastle defender Paul Dummett has agreed a one-year contract extension with the club (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 15:06
PA

Newcastle pair Paul Dummett and Loris Karius have signed new deals to keep them at the club until the end of next season.

Dummett, at 31 the Magpies’ longest serving current player, and Karius, 30, were both offered contract extensions last month after the expiry of their previous deals.

Newcastle said: “Newcastle defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Loris Karius have agreed to extend their contracts at St James’ Park until summer 2024.”

Left-back Dummett, who joined the club’s academy aged nine, made his first-team debut over a decade ago in early 2013 and has made more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Former Liverpool keeper Karius joined the Magpies in September 2022, initially on a short-term deal, and has extended his stay for a second time.

The German has yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club, but played the full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester United in February.

More in this section

Lee Carsley's England U21s claim Euro glory Lee Carsley's England U21s claim Euro glory
United States 2023 Women's World Cup Media Day World Cup will be swansong for retiring Rapinoe 
David De Gea file photo David De Gea to leave Manchester United as a free agent
NewcastlePlace: UK
England goalkeeper James Trafford saves Abel Ruiz’s last-gasp penalty in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)

‘I knew I was going to save it’ – England’s James Trafford on penalty heroics

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd