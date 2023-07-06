In need of a sharper edge, time is not on Pauw's side

This is the point when time distorts and the mind can play all manner of tricks. Days seem like weeks and minutes stretch like hours as the countdown clock moves ever more stubbornly towards the big kick-off.

Go back to the run-up to Euro 2012 and an interminable build-up that took in Malahide, Montecatini in Italy, Budapest and then Gdynia finally ended with loose talk, in some circles, of Giovanni Tapattoni’s lads ‘doing a Greece’.

It took just the 90 minutes against Croatia for the penny to drop. One and done.

No-one was suggesting Vera Pauw’s Irish vintage could blaze a path of glory through the upcoming World Cup before this ultimately bracing date with reality, but it was pegged as a revealing trailer into the movie that will run Down Under.

The French were an opponent of stature and the Ireland manager followed up on her assertion that she would name her strongest side. This was close enough to the XI that will get their Group B duties underway later this month.

But what do we really want from games played in this strange kind of half-light? For everything to click? For a morale-bounding win? Or are the ambitions more limited? Minutes in the legs, maybe. A 3-0 loss probably wasn’t on the wish list.

This is football but the avoidance of drama is never the worst of outcomes two weeks out from a major gig so the sight of Katie McCabe struggling for 15 minutes through the first-half was the last thing on the bucket list before Friday's departure from Dublin Airport.

The Arsenal star pulled up after 14 minutes as she attempted a routine pass on the run. She looked down at her left ankle again after taking a corner four minutes later and she was over at the bench just before the half-hour but trotted back on.

Team doctor Siobhan Forman and physio Angela Kenneally were brushing the white line with their feet and their bags of tricks. You could only imagine their thoughts but the skipper stayed on before finally giving in to the problem, and to common sense, not long after.

A rolled ankle was the official word. Let’s see.

McCabe had looked rusty before her evening was cut short. Hardly surprising given the length of time since her last slice of action with Arsenal. A problem in itself, it was accentuated by Heather Payne’s sluggishness on the opposite flank.

Now unattached since finishing her college course at Florida State, Payne has been repositioned to right wing-back from the attack and Ireland will need her and McCabe to be offering far more down the tramlines when the real thing happens.

The hosts did have some joy in the first quarter before shipping those two goals in first-half injury-time. The Irish-American trio of Kyra Carusa, Marissa Sheva and Sinead Farrelly were part of that before an individual and collective fade set in.

This convincing loss means they have now scored just six times in their last 15 games against ‘top’ opposition. Ultimately, time is against this Irish side as it looks to sharpen its spear ahead of group games against the Aussies, Canada and Nigeria.

Zoom out from all that and the most obvious thing to say about this trial run was that it allowed everyone to put the previous three days to one side. Specifically, the fresh allegations against Pauw – and her counter-allegations — from her days at Houston Dash.

The game was prefaced by the introduction on to the pitch of players from the first ever Irish women’s team that made history by beating Wales 3-2 in Llanelli 50 years ago. “We dreamed of this,” said one as she left the field punching the air in joy.

More than half of them had enveloped Pauw in a bear hug as they returned to their seats and, while the Dutchwoman reciprocated, there was a clear sense of business to be done as the teams prepared for the national anthems.

Nobody will remember this game in the wake of the World Cup to come – not even with a record attendance of 7,632 recorded – but Pauw and her team will know they have plenty of work still to do as July 20th draws closer.